FHMC provides rations, digs wells, gives free medicines to COVID-19 patients

PESHAWAR: As part of its continuing efforts to serve the humanity through charity work, the Frontier Homeopathic Medical College has provided rations to 150 families in a number of nearby villages, dug 50 wells for drinking water and upgraded water systems in 40 mosques and madrassas.

In a statement, the college Principal retired Colonel Iqbal Shahin said his team of volunteers including faculty members, other employees and students collected donations, bought rations, identified needy families in villages around Peshawar, supervised digging and construction of wells as well as maintenance of water systems in mosques and madrassas, and distributing free homeopathic medicines to Covid-19 patients. He said the volunteers continued working during the lockdown and the month of Ramazan.

The faculty members Dr Mudassar supervised the digging and construction of wells, Dr Pervaiz looked after the distribution of homeopathic medicines to Covid-19 patients, and Fazle Amin took care of the purchase and distribution of rations.

The statement claimed that more than 250 patients suffering from Covid-19 were cured by providing them homeopathic medicines from three to five days.

It noted that among the donors were Col Iqbal Shahin’s army friends including retired Lt Gen Ejaz A Bakhshi, General Haider and Brigadier Yasub Dogar. He also thanked the young Haider, a Canadian of Pakistani origin, who has been regularly collecting donations and sending the money from Canada to help the Frontier Homeopathic Medical College to carry on its humanitarian work.