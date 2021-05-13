Festive firing: Official warns violators of stern action on Eid eve

MANSEHRA: District Police Officer Asif Bahadur on Wednesday warned that the persons indulged in the festive firing on the eve of Eid would be dealt with an iron hand.

“The police personnel in civvies would be deployed in parts of the district to check the aerial firing and those found committing the offence would be arrested on the spot,” the official told reporters here.

He said that Mansehra police in pursuing the deputy inspector general of police Hazara range orders would remain vigilant to check that crime, which sometimes claimed lives of the innocent people.

“You should spend your chaand raat and Eid at your homes to avoid any danger posed to your lives by the novel coronavirus as cases of this pandemic are on the rise in the country and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Bahadur said.

The DPO said that district administration also held talks with the Ulema and prayer leaders and asked them to strictly follow the Covid-19 standard operating procedures during the Eid prayers.

DIG Hazara Mirvaiz Niaz has also appealed to the people not to resort to aerial firing on the eve of Eid.

He also sought people’s help in curbing menace of aerial firing, saying if they witness anybody committing the offence inform the local police stations or approach his staff on an widely circulated telephone number.