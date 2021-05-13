PPP leaders express solidarity with Palestinian envoy

ISLAMABAD: The PPP leaders visited Palestinian Embassy Wednesday to express solidarity with Palestinian government and people.

On the instructions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, party’s secretary general Nayyar Hussain Bukhari and former premier Raja Pervaiz Ashraf visited the Palestinian Embassy to express solidarity with the Palestinians against Israeli barbarism. The PPP leaders in a meeting with the Palestinian ambassador expressed PPP’s support and solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Raja Pervez Ashraf said the PPP and the Pakistani people stand with Palestine in this hour of need. “The international community must mobilise to stop Israeli barbarism and violence against unarmed Palestinians,” he added. He said international human rights organisations should increase pressure to stop Israeli atrocities.

He said the PPP will raise the issue of ongoing Israeli atrocities in Palestine in the Parliament. Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said the international community’s silence on the ongoing atrocities is worrying. “Violence against Palestinians should be stopped immediately,” he said, adding that the PPP leadership has always condemned Israel for its illegal occupation of Palestine. He said Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto raised the issue of Palestine in the United Nations for the first time. He said former premier Benazir Bhutto and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari also expressed their support for the solution of the Palestinian issue. “The PPP will raise the issue of Palestine at every international forum under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari,” he added. Meanwhile, Senate’s former chairman Raza Rabbani from Karachi spoke on phone with the Palestinian envoy Wednesday. He condemned the state terrorism of Israel against children, women and innocent civilians at the Al-Aqsa mosque, Jerusalem’s residential area and the Gaza Strip. “The strength of the Intifada is evident in the smile of the young girl who sits handcuffed in the compound of the mosque,” he added. Raza Rabbani said Israel cannot deny the right of the Palestinian people to a separate state with Jerusalem as its capital. He said the people of Pakistan stand with the Palestinian people in their struggle against apartheid, terrorism, use of children and rape as weapons of war and for a separate state.