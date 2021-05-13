Thunderstorm, rain likely on Eid

PESHAWAR: Rain wind thunderstorm with isolated heavy fall is expected in different parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including the provincial capital during Eid days as the present westerly weather system is likely to remain for the next four to five days.

Meteorological Department forecast said rain is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Manshera, Abbottabad and Waziristan till Sunday.