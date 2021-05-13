close
Thu May 13, 2021
Bureau report
May 13, 2021

Thunderstorm, rain likely on Eid

PESHAWAR: Rain wind thunderstorm with isolated heavy fall is expected in different parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including the provincial capital during Eid days as the present westerly weather system is likely to remain for the next four to five days.

Meteorological Department forecast said rain is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Manshera, Abbottabad and Waziristan till Sunday.

