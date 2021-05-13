Demand to extend date for Jalozai Housing applications

PESHAWAR: The people have appealed to the government and the relevant authorities to extend the last date for submission of applications for the Jalozai Housing scheme as the banks have been closed for 9-day during the lackdown and most aspirants could not submit applications for the very reason.

The aspirants said May 12 was the last date for filing applications for the Phase-3 of the housing scheme which is located in the Nowshera district of KP.

But they pointed out that a majority of the people was unable to apply for the plots as the commercial banks had been closed from May 8 to 19 because of the lockdown put in place by the government to stem the coronavirus spread during the third wave of the viral infection.

It was observed that the people were turning to the banks to file the applications for the plots on Wednesday but had to return disappointed as the facilities were closed in view of the lockdown.

The people requested the government to extend the last date for submitting the applications, keeping in view the closure of the banks because of the ongoing lockdown.