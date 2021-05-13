close
Thu May 13, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 13, 2021

Fake beverages seized, two arrested

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 13, 2021

MANSEHRA: Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Wednesday seized a large quantity of fake beverages being supplied across the district.

The food authority’s team, led by the deputy director Mohammad Arshad Abbasi, intercepted a mini-truck in the Garhi Habibullah area and seized a huge quantity of the fake beverages packed in the bottles of various multinational companies.

The team arrested the driver of the vehicles. Later, the team raided a warehouse in the Garhi Habibullah and seized fake beverages and arrested one Mohammad Osama from the place.

Meanwhile, three labourers washing a manhole of the sewerage lines in Shinkiari area fell unconscious because of the poisonous gas therein.

The labourers were clearing the choked manhole of the house of one Mohammad Sultan when they lost consciousness. The locals rushed them to a nearby hospital where they recovered following constant emergency treatment for a few hours.

Latest News

More From Pakistan