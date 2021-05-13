Events planned to highlight teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH)

PESHAWAR: An official on Wednesday said that the Directorate of Youth Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, would hold a series of events to highlight various aspects of the life and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

Congratulating the position holders of online qirat and naat competitions, Secretary Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs Department Abid Majeed said that the faith could not be completed without love and respect for the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

“The life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a role model for every person of this world who believes in Allah and the Day of Judgment,” the official said, adding that he always sought forgiveness for the Ummah and welfare of humanity.

He was all praise for the Directorate of Youth Affairs and PMRU for jointly organising the online qirat and naat competitions in Ramazan.

It may be mentioned that the final phase of the online qirat and naat competitions were held on E-Muqabla Hamd-o-Sanaa Portal due to the prevalent Covid-19 pandemic.

Over 500 males and females participated in the competitions. Around 253 took part in qirat competitions while 247 presented naat in sweet voices in the videos of 3-4 minutes and sent to E-Muqabla Hamd-o-Sanaa Portal in the first phase. The contestants were shortlisted by the judges comprising Muftis and Qaris in the final phase.