Javed Latif sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

LAHORE: A magisterial court on Wednesday sent PML-N MNA Javed Latif to jail on 14-day judicial remand, an accused of allegedly defaming state institutions and inciting people against the state.

Javed was arrested after his pre arrest bail was cancelled by a Sessions Court.

Police produced MNA before the court of judicial magistrate. The magistrate has sent the accused to jail on judicial remand. The court has also directed police to submit challan of the case on the next hearing.

The Township Police had registered a case against Javed Latif over a complaint, filed by a citizen, Jameel Saleem, for maligning the state institutions. The case was registered under sections including 120, 120-B, 153, 153-A, 500 and 500 1–B.