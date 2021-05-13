Pakistan sincerely supports Afghan peace process: Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: The US Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan, Mrs Angela Aggeler called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Wednesday.

The COAS said that Pakistan has sincerely supported the peace process and a prosperous, stable and peaceful Afghanistan is in the best interest of region in general and Pakistan in particular. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation, bilateral cooperation in various fields, fight against COVID-19 and recent developments in Afghan peace process were discussed.

COAS also hoped for greater Pak-US bilateral cooperation in all domains in future.

The US diplomat acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts and support for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries.