Thu May 13, 2021
May 13, 2021

Nation celebrates Eid ul Fitr today

May 13, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Eidul Fitr will be celebrated today (Thursday) in Pakistan, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Wednesday. A meeting of the committee took place under the chair of Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad in Islamabad, reported Geo New.

In a press conference, Azad said testimonies were received from Qilla Pasni, Peshawar and Sindh’s Mirpur, among other areas. Members from the central and zonal committees were in attendance. The announcement was made after a long wait at 11:30pm.

