Thu May 13, 2021
Our Correspondent Â 
May 13, 2021

Police recover valuables from two thieves

National

Our Correspondent Â 
May 13, 2021

LAHORE: Defence investigation police arrested two thieves and recovered valuables from their possession. The accused were identified as Sanaullah and Shahzad. Police recovered Rs10 lakh, cellphones and weapons from their possession. Also, North Cantt investigation police traced a boy Ali Raza and handed over him to his heirs.

