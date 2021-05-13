Police recover valuables from two thieves

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Defence investigation police arrested two thieves and recovered valuables from their possession. The accused were identified as Sanaullah and Shahzad. Police recovered Rs10 lakh, cellphones and weapons from their possession. Also, North Cantt investigation police traced a boy Ali Raza and handed over him to his heirs.