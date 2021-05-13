UK PM apologises for 1971 N Ireland attack

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
London: The UK government has apologised after 10 civilians were killed during violence in Northern Ireland nearly 50 years ago. Prime Minister Johnson called First Minister Arlene Foster and "apologised unreservedly on behalf of the British government for the events that took place in Ballymurphy", and for the delay in investigating events, a statement said. —AFP