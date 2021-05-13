Five die on overcrowded BD ferry

DHAKA: At least five people died in Bangladesh on Wednesday on an overcrowded ferry carrying more than a thousand passengers, officials said, as millions defied a coronavirus lockdown to head home for Eid-ul-Fitr. The five people who died were found unconscious on the ferry near Shibchar, southwest of Dhaka, after more than 1,000 people rushed onto the vessel, which is designed to carry mostly buses and cars along with several hundred passengers.