UN slams Iraqi Kurds for ‘intimidating’ journalists

BAGHDAD: The UN on Wednesday accused authorities in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region of intimidating and arbitrarily detaining journalists and activists. "Over the last year, journalists, human rights activists and protesters who questioned or criticised actions by the Kurdistan regional authorities have faced intimidation, threats, and harassment as well as arbitrary arrest and detention," the world body said.