Thu May 13, 2021
May 13, 2021

Computer game helps health workers combat Covid spread

May 13, 2021

Geneva: Swiss health workers busy fighting the pandemic are being encouraged to unwind with a computer game that offers not only distraction but also knowledge to battle Covid-19 in real life.

Players of "Escape Covid-19" are guided through a series of scenarios that health workers at hospitals and long-term care facilities encounter on a daily basis.

Each challenge -- from before leaving the house to their commute and especially on the job -- is geared towards helping frontline staff change their real-world behaviour to better protect against spreading the virus. Seated alongside emergency response workers fielding alerts at the Geneva University Hospitals (HUG), Doctor Melanie Suppan demonstrates how it works.

