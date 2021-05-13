close
Thu May 13, 2021
AFP
May 13, 2021

Austrian chancellor Kurz probed over lying to MPs

AFP
May 13, 2021

VIENNA: Austria’s Sebastian Kurz said on Wednesday that he was being investigated over possible false statements to a parliamentary committee probing corruption, in the latest headache for the conservative chancellor. "I wish to inform you that... prosecutors have opened an investigation against the head of my office," Bernhard Bonelli, "and against me", Kurz told reporters before a cabinet meeting. Kurz denied any wrongdoing, saying: "I always answered all (the committee’s) questions truthfully."

