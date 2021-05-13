UK govt to ban puppy smuggling

LONDON: Britain on Wednesday unveiled a raft of proposals to improve animal welfare, including a ban on puppy smuggling, trophy hunting and live animal exports.

Ministers credited Brexit -- the country´s departure from the European Union -- for allowing it to legislate on a host of practices, and enhance protections for pets to wild animals. A series of bills will be introduced in the current parliamentary session, alongside a host of other non-legislative changes.

Planned laws include making it illegal to keep primates as pets, tightening import rules to tackle puppy smuggling, and ending the export of live animals for fattening and slaughter. Ministers are exploring a ban on the sale of foie gras, and say they will bar selling ivory and importing hunting trophies from endangered animals. They will also introduce a new law to recognise vertebrates as sentient beings, which have feelings such as pleasure.