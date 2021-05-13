close
Thu May 13, 2021
UK PM apologises for 1971 N Ireland attack

London: The UK government has apologised after 10 civilians were killed during violence in Northern Ireland nearly 50 years ago. Prime Minister Johnson called First Minister Arlene Foster and "apologised unreservedly on behalf of the British government for the events that took place in Ballymurphy", and for the delay in investigating events, a statement said. —AFP

