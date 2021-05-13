Up to 30 cases of Indian corona variant found in Scotland

EDINBURGH: There are currently around 20 to 30 cases of the Indian variant of coronavirus in Scotland, the country’s national clinical director has said.

The coronavirus variant B.1.617.2 first identified in India has been designated as a “variant of concern” by Public Health England (PHE) because it is thought to be at least as transmissible as the variant detected in Kent last year, known as B117, which is now dominant in the UK.

PHE has said there is currently “insufficient evidence” to indicate that any of the variants recently detected in India cause more severe disease or make the vaccines available any less effective.

Professor Jason Leitch, Scotland’s national clinical director, said work is under way to find out more about the strain as he warned a variant worse than Kent “would set us back”. He told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Wednesday that 20 to 30 cases of the variant have been detected in Scotland, and they are in a number of locations.

Prof Leitch urged people to be careful as coronavirus restrictions in Scotland ease further next week as he warned “we’re not completely out of the woods”.

People in Scotland will be able to hug loved ones again from Monday as all of the mainland, with the “highly probable exception” of Moray, will move from Level 3 to Level 2 of coronavirus restrictions on May 17, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Tuesday.

Moray is expected to remain in Level 3 following a surge in cases and an increase in hospital admissions.

Prof Leitch said: “People shouldn’t think this is a free for all, all bets are off, we’re all back to normal, they should absolutely take advantage of managing to see family, of going to the businesses that have been closed for so long, but do it cautiously, do it within the safety measures that still exist.” He also urged people to hug safely and not just randomly if they embrace loved ones.