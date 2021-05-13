51 killed in Israeli airstrikes since Monday: Imran voices solidarity with Palestinians as death toll surges

TEL AVIV/LONDON/ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday voiced his solidarity with the Palestinians as Israeli airstrikes killed at least 51 people in Gaza and the West Bank.

His remarks came as rocket fire and rioting in mixed Jewish-Arab towns fuelled growing fears that violence between Israel and Palestinians could spiral into a “full-scale war”. Israel’s Defence Minister Benny Gantz vowed more attacks on Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups in Gaza to bring “total, long-term quiet” before considering a ceasefire.

Israel’s army said militants have launched more than 1,000 rockets since Monday. It has launched hundreds of air strikes on militant groups in the crowded coastal enclave of Gaza. The most intense hostilities in seven years have killed at least 48 people in Gaza, including 14 children, three Palestinians in the West Bank, and five Israelis since Monday.

Khan condemned the use of brutal force by Israeli forces against the “defenceless Palestinians in Gaza”. The Prime Minister participated in the trending Twitter campaign #We Stand with Palestine and #We Stand with Gaza by posting a single-line loud and clear message in support of Palestinians.

“I am PM of Pakistan and #We Stand with Gaza, #We Stand with Palestine,” he wrote in his tweet, joining the millions of Twitterati who posted the similar messages of support for the Palestine underattack by Israel. As world powers voiced growing alarm and the UN Security Council readied for another emergency meeting on the bloody crisis, the UN Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland warned that “we’re escalating towards a full-scale war”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a state of emergency in the mixed Jewish-Arab Israeli city of Lod, where police said “wide-scale riots erupted among some of the Arab residents”.

Palestinian groups, mainly Hamas and Islamic Jihad, have launched more than 1,000 rockets, Israel’s army said, including hundreds at Tel Aviv, where air sirens wailed overnight. Of these, 850 rockets have hit in Israel or been intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome air defence system, while the rest have crashed inside Gaza, the army said.

Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes at Gaza, the Israeli-blockaded strip of two million people that Hamas controls, targeting what the army described as Palestinian “terror” sites. At least 230 Palestinians and 100 Israelis have been wounded.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged both sides to “step back from the brink”. “The UK is deeply concerned by the growing violence and civilian casualties and we want to see an urgent de-escalation of tensions.”

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Fatou Bensouda, voiced concern at the escalation and said “crimes” may have been committed. Bensouda announced in March that she had opened a full investigation into the situation in the Israeli-occupied territories, infuriating Israel, which not a member of The Hague-based court.