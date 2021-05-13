Over $1bn rise in exports to EU in 10 months, says Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan exports to European Union countries increased by $1.1 billion during the last 10 months of current fiscal year 2020-21, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood said on Wednesday.

The increase was by 17.4 per cent to $7.474 billion, as compared to $6.367 billion in July to April 2020, the adviser tweeted.

The adviser said some of the major markets showing this increase were Poland 23 per cent, Sweden 21 per cent, Netherlands 21 per cent, Germany 19 per cent, France 14 per cent, Belgium 12 per cent, Italy 4 per cent and Spain 2 per cent.

He said: “EU is a very important market for us and we greatly appreciate the tireless efforts of our exporters for making this possible under very difficult conditions.”

He also commended the efforts of Minister for Commerce, and trade and investment officers in EU’s major market destinations including Warsaw, Stockholm, The Hague, Paris, Rome and Madrid and urged them to provide even greater facilitation to Pakistani exporters and investors.

Dawood, in a separate tweet, said a new milestone had been achieved with the first-ever truck from Uzbekistan reaching Pakistan under the TIR Convention.

This was the result of collaboration between the transport companies of the two sides, Dawood said, adding it followed the successful shipment of the first-ever cargo from Pakistan to Uzbekistan earlier this month. The adviser said this is the beginning of a new era where trucks from both sides will take trade cargo to and from Karachi and Gwadar ports.