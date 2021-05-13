Sirbaz Khan conquers Mount Everest

ISLAMABAD: Sirbaz Khan, 32, has conquered the world’s highest mountain Mount Everest (8.848.86 meters) in the early hours of Wednesday.

Only on Tuesday, 19-year old Shahroze Kashif also reached Mount Everest summit.

For Sirbaz, who reached his seventh 8000 plus mountain summit, Mount Everest was his second during the last 26 days.

The 32 years old climber Srrbaz hails from Aliabad, Hunza and began his climbing career in 2016. He credits Nazir Sabir (the first Pakistani to climb Everest) and Ashraf Aman (the first Pakistani to reach the summit of K2) as his inspirations.

In 2019, Sirbaz became the first Pakistani to summit Mount Lhotse, the world’s fourth-highest mountain at 8,516m in Nepal without the use of supplementary oxygen. His other 8,000m summits include K2, Nanga Parbat, Broad Peak, Manaslu and Anapurna. On four of his 8,000m peaks expeditions, Khan had accompanied Muhammad Ali Sadpara. Their last expedition together was in Nepal to Manaslu.