English cricket chief warns ‘we’re not out of the woods’ after £16.1m loss

LONDON: The England and Wales Cricket Board chief reported an annual loss of £16.1 million ($22.8 million) on Tuesday, with chief executive Tom Harrison warning the onging effects of the coronavirus pandemic meant “we’re not out of the woods yet”.

English cricket’s governing body said the pandemic had whittled down cash reserves to just £2.2 million.

And while spectators are set to return later this season after a 2020 campaign of matches behind closed doors because of virus restrictions, Harrison wrote in the ECB’s annual review that there could still be more financial pain to come.

“Over the past 12 months we have had to confront the biggest financial crisis the game has ever experienced,” he said.

“And despite the optimism around at the time of writing, it is clear we’re not out of the woods yet.

“Very significant challenges lie ahead. While we are hopeful and optimistic about the 2021 summer, we don’t yet know what the implications are for the return of crowds or indeed on ‘bubbles’ for this season.

“Our ambition for the 2021 season sets a very high bar — we cannot lose another year of progress.”

In 2016, the ECB announced it had reserves of more than £70 million.

But the start-up costs associated with the Hundred, the ECB’s new 100 balls-per-side competition, helped reduce that figure to about £11 million by 2019 — before the pandemic took hold.