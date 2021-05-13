close
Thu May 13, 2021
India’s Chopra says virus restrictions hit Olympic hopes

NEW DELHI: India’s javelin star Neeraj Chopra said Wednesday that the lack of international competition because of coronavirus restrictions has badly hampered preparations for his first Olympic Games.

Chopra, a farmer’s son from a village outside of Delhi, became a track and field star after winning the javelin gold at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games in 2018.

