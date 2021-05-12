Punjab to strictly enforce lockdown on Eid

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to strictly enforce the lockdown to restrict the movement of people on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

Action will be taken action against the violators of the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. The decision was taken during a meeting held at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday to review the situation of coronavirus in the province.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, the Punjab chief secretary, additional chief secretary, additional chief secretary (Home), administrative secretaries of Health Department, Director General of Public Relations and senior civil and military officials attended the meeting.

Implementation of the lockdown, medical facilities, provision of oxygen in hospitals and other measures were reviewed.

Provincial Minister Raja Basharat said there is a threat of an increase in corona cases due to high mobility of people on the occasion of Eid. He said the next two weeks are crucial. He urged the people to take precautionary measures during the lockdown and support the government’s efforts to curb spread of the virus.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the results of the precautions being practiced during the lockdown will begin to emerge after 10 days. “If the people followed the SOPs during the lockdown, the number of the cases would come down significantly,” she hoped.

She said that keeping in view the current epidemic situation, the people should celebrate Eid in their homes with simplicity and avoid unnecessary travel. She said that at present, sufficient stock of vaccine was available at all vaccination centres in Punjab.

The chief secretary said that due to rush in the markets on the occasion of Eidul Fitr last year, the number of corona cases increased. Keeping in view the experience, the decision to impose lockdown was taken, he maintained. He said that Eid prayers would be held under SOPs. “People should follow government guidelines to protect themselves and their loved ones from the pandemic. Wearing masks, keeping social distance and other precautions can prevent the people from the epidemic,” he stated.

The meeting was briefed that SOPs have been prepared for gatherings of Eidul Fitr prayers. The meeting was informed that administrative officers are actively working in field to enforce the lockdown. They sealed more than 1,200 shops in different cities, besides taking other actions.