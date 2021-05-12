‘Absconder’, 3 sons surrender after grand operation in Mohmand

GHALLANAI: An alleged absconder along with his three sons surrendered to the police through a jirga after a grand operation carried out by district administration along with personnel of police and paramilitary force in the remote Sparay Mullagori area in Mohmand on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses said that the district administration along with personnel of police and Mohmand Rifles, a wing of paramilitary Frontier Corps, launched a grand operation in the remote Sparay Mullagori area the early morning after alleged absconder Tehsinullah started firing on the law-enforcers instead of surrendering to them.

They said that an exchange of fire took place between the absconder and the law-enforcers that continued till noon.

However, later the absconder, who was stated to be a resident of Nissata in Charsadda district, along with his three sons surrendered to the elders of a jirga.

The jirga elders, including Malik Badar Zaman, Malik Tajmir Khan, Malik Zahir Din and others, later handed the absconder to the police.

According to police, the accused used to carry out criminal activities in Charsadda and elsewhere and then fled to Sparay Mullagori area to hide from the law-enforcers.