Section 144 imposed to implement SOPs in South Waziristan

WANA: The district administration on Tuesday imposed Section 144 to ban tourist and business activities in a bid to contain coronavirus pandemic during Eid holidays in South Waziristan tribal district.

A notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal Khattak said that there will be a complete ban on movement of people, business and tourist activities to stem the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic during Eid holidays.

The assistant commissioner of all the three sub-divisions, including Ladha, Sarwakai and Wana to implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit under Section 144 in their respective jurisdictions.

It may be mentioned that thousands of tourists in hundreds of vehicles used to throng the scenic spots of South Waziristan district during Eid festivals.