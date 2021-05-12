50 shops sealed in Shinkiari

MANSEHRA: The Baffa-Pakhal municipal administration has sealed around 50 shops in Shinkiari, Ichrian and other towns and bazaars in the tehsil on Tuesday.

A joint team of police and TMA staff led by Tehsil Municipal Officer Mazhar Awan paid a surprise visit to the Shinkiari, Ichrian, College, Baffa Doraha and bus terminal. He sealed shops of non-essential items, which were opened in defiance of novel coronavirus lockdown.

He said that inter-city transport was also completely off the road and drivers of the intra city taxicabs and pickup vehicles were warned to strictly follow the Covid-19 standard operating procedures.