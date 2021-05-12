close
Wed May 12, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2021

240 meat shops fined

National

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority has inspected 2,562 meat shops and fined 240 sale points across the province. PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali said the authority checked 1,130 meat shops in Lahore region, 724 in Rawalpindi and 725 meat shops in Multan region. Improvement notices and details instructions were issued to 1,871 points.He said that action was taken against the shops where insects, flies, stinky atmosphere and stinky freezers were found. The knives of butchers were found rusty.

