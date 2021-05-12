Palestine cleric apprises Maulana Fazl of Israeli atrocities

ISLAMABAD: Palestine Ulema Council Chief Sheikh Nawaf Takroori on Tuesday wrote a letter to Maulana Fazlur Rehman and apprised him about the incidents of shelling and firing at worshipers in Al Aqsa mosque by Israeli forces. Sheikh Nawaf briefed Maulana Fazlur Rehman about the latest situation in Palestine and expressed the hope that Maulana Fazl would raise the issue of Palestine at international level.Sheikh Nawaf thanked Fazlur Rehman for supporting Palestinian Muslims in their struggle for right to self-determination.