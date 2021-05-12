Man found murdered

KARACHI: The body of a man was found in the underground water tank of a house in Orangi Town’s Sector 12 on Tuesday.

Rescuers transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was identified as 55-year-old Shamsuddin. Police said the man was alone at home when the incident took place.

According to the initial investigation, police said somebody cut his throat before throwing him into the water tank, and the victim’s mobile phone was also missing. Police suspected that the man might have been killed due to a personal enmity. A case has been registered.