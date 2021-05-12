PM wants not to tarnish respect of parents: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said the ‘Protection of Parents Ordinance 2021’ has been promulgated as Prime Minister Imran Khan wants that the honour and respect of parents should not be tarnished. In a tweet Tuesday tagging copy of the ‘Protection of Parents Ordinance 2021’, he said this law provides protection against forcible eviction of parents by their children. The minister said parental eviction is punishable by up to a year in prison, a fine or both.