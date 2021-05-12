7 more die from corona in twin cities

RAWALPINDI: In the last 24 hours, as many as seven patients suffering from coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district have died of the illness taking the death toll to 1,635 while 247 new patients have been reported from the twin cities taking the tally to 101,457.

According to details, as many as six patients died of COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district and one from the federal capital in the last 24 hours while 182 new patients have been reported from ICT and 65 from Rawalpindi district. Death of six more COVID-19 patients from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours has taken death toll from the district to 919 while one more death caused by COVID-19 from the federal capital has taken death toll from ICT to 716.

The total number of confirmed patients so far reported from the federal capital has reached 78,382 of which 67,433 patients have recovered. The number of active cases from the federal capital was recorded as 10,233 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, confirmation of 65 more patients positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours has taken tally to 23,075 of which 20,972 patients have recovered.

On Tuesday, the number of active cases from the district was recorded as 1,184 of which 70 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while 1,114 were in home isolation.