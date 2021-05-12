Sindh cabinet condemns NAB letter seeking domicile-wise employees’ data

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet, in its around five-hour-long session on Tuesday, condemned the letter written by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to the Sindh government to seek domicile-wise details of its employees from Grade BS-1 to BS-22 and termed the letter 'politically-motivated' written allegedly at the behest of Shahzad Akbar (PM’s Adviser on Accountability). The cabinet resolved that the information sought by the NAB was beyond its mandate, therefore, demanded the chairman NAB to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at the CM House.

It was attended by the provincial ministers, advisers, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Chairman Planning & Development Board Sindh M Waseem and concerned provincial secretaries.

The issue of NAB letter was taken up in the meeting as it was termed a politically-motivated move by PM’s aide Shahzad Akbar and the NAB authorities. While transgressing their legal limits, they wrote the letter to the Sindh government. The cabinet demanded the NAB chairman to conduct an inquiry into the matter and take actions accordingly.