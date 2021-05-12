10 shopkeepers arrested, 25 shops sealed

SARGODHA: The district administration arrested 10 shopkeepers and sealed 25 shops for violating lockdown here on Tuesday. According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Umer Daraz Gondal along with police and other officials visited bazaars and markets and sealed more than 25 shops and arrested 10 shopkeepers for violating corona SOPs. Meanwhile, six butchers were also arrested for selling meat at exorbitant prices. Talking on the occasion, the AC said that implementation of corona related SOPs would be ensured at every cost and stern action would be taken against the violators without any discrimination.