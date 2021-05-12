Price control magistrates asked to control inflation

MUZAFFARGARH: Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen has said that price control magistrates should use their powers to control inflation.A price control magistrate can impose a fine of Rs 100,000 and up to six months imprisonment for illegal profiteering, hoarding. He said this while presiding over a meeting with price control magistrates of the district here on Tuesday. The DC said that all the legal proceedings should be completed at the time of registration of the case on illicit profiteering or hoarding so that the accused could not get relief from any court again. He said that we had a large network to monitor and control inflation. If any shopkeeper was charging more than the stipulated price, action would be taken against him, he warned. The DC said that the financial penalty for illicit profiteering or hoarding should be reduced as the amount of the fine was collected by the shopkeeper from the buyers in case of further inflation and therefore maximum imprisonment should be imposed. The DC said that there should be no increase in prices of food items, including sugar, during the Eid days.