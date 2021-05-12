Man’s funeral showered with currency notes

DASKA: Mourners Tuesday showered the funeral of an old man with currency notes here. It was reported that currency notes were showered on the funeral and the bereaved family, including women, of Sain Rafiq. The son of Sain Rafiq said his father had advised him to hold his funeral in a splendid manner. The deceased was a resident of Gujranwala and it was his wish that he should be laid to rest in Daska. A large number of people, including women, attended his funeral.