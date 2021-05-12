Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid tomorrow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia to mark Eidul Fitr on Thursday (tomorrow) as the Shawwal moon was not sighted on Tuesday. According to Saudi Gazette, the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted, meaning Ramazan will last 30 days this year and Eidul Fitr will fall on Thursday, May 13. The Saudi Press Agency confirmed that the Royal Court had announced that Wednesday is the last day of Ramazan and Eid-ul-Fitr 1442 AH will be observed on Thursday. Social media had reported astronomers gathered at the Sumair and Tumair observatory for the sighting of the moon.

Chief Astronomer Abdullah Al Khudairi had said earlier that there is "little to no possibility" the Shawwal moon will be sighted.