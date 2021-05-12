Two cops martyred in Mastung ambush

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MASTUNG: Two police personnel have embraced martyrdom in a militant attack on their vehicle in Mastung on Tuesday. Reports said the militants ambushed a police vehicle and killed the two police personnel. Earlier on Sunday, three soldiers were killed and five others injured in two separate terrorist attacks in Balochistan.