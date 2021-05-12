Pakistan’s leading watch expert introduces ‘Special Price’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
As Pakistan’s leading watch expert, Sonraj, a connoisseur of high-end timepieces, continues to make headlines. On Sonraj’s latest and one-of-a-kind endeavor, Gharyal’s official website, a new segment has recently been introduced; aptly named ‘Special Price,’ this feature caters to those on a tight budget or looking for a great deal.
Genuine, top-of-the-line branded timepieces are marked down from full price to unbelievable discounts in Special Price. Get up to 30% off and choose from a variety of styles for men and women to find the perfect timepiece. With so many options, you’re sure to find a special timepiece at a special price!To grab a new watch from the sale while you can. Visit www.gharyal.com and get free delivery, anywhere in Pakistan.***