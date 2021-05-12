CSAP announces essay contest

Islamabad: Chinese Students Association Pakistan (CSAP) has announced an essay competition for the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Pak-China diplomatic relations.

All Pakistani students in China or graduates who studied in China, Pakistan students, Chinese students in Pakistan or Chinese students who studied in Pakistan are eligible for the contest, said in a statement issued here on Tuesday. Topics for the competition are included ‘celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Pak-China Diplomatic relations and 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.’

Last date for the submission of entries are May 21. The results of the competition would be announced on June 1. The essay must be related to the topics and it should be no less than 800 words. It can be written in either Chinese or Urdu or English. The winners will be given awards laptop, OPPO mobile phone and headset for each language.