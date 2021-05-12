Online Qirat, Naat competitions conclude

PESHAWAR: The final phase of the online qirat and naat competitions concluded here on Tuesday. Around 500 males and females aged between 15-29 years participated in the competitions. In qirat competitions, Usman Zahid of Nowshera district clinched first position, Abdur Rashid and Inamul Haq from Peshawar stood second and third, respectively.

Similarly, Muhammad Azhar Khan from Nowshera won first position, Danish Farid from Abbottabad stood second and a female Gulan Zafar of Peshawar grabbed third position in naat contests. On the directives of secretary Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs Department, the Directorate of Youth Affairs and PMRU jointly arranged.

The online competitions were held on E-Muqabla Hamd-o-Sanaa Portal due to the prevalent Covid-19 pandemic. Of 500 male and female contestants, 253 participated in qirat competitions while 247 presented naat in sweet voices in the videos of 3-4 minutes and sent to E-Muqabla Hamd-o-Sanaa Portal.

The contestants were shortlisted by the judges comprising Muftis and Qaris. The list of top-10 would be prepared during the second phase of the competitions through the recorded videos of qirat and naat. The position holders would be given cash prizes of Rs0.1 million, Rs70,000 and Rs50,000, respectively.