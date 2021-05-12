Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown: KP traders seek relief package to cover losses

MARDAN: The Pakistan Business Forum on Tuesday demanded the government to announce a relief package for the traders who had been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and the closure of businesses. Addressing to a news conference at the Mardan Press Club, Maazullah, the chairman of the forum and president of Markazi

Tanzeem-e-Tajiran, Takhatbhai, said the traders of Takhatbhai and Mardan district were observing the lockdown but despite that being subjected to violence and disgrace during the lockdown, adding they were put in lockups, imprisoned and fines. The forum chief said the traders were passing through a critical time due to the lockdown and the current critical situation had become unbearable for them.

Explaining his point, he added that the traders had purchased millions of rupees items for sale ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr but could not sell them due to the lockdown. He pointed out that the traders were paying utility bills, shops rent and taxes and submitted school and college fees for children but despite the lockdown, the government had not announced any package for them so far which, he said, was urgently needed. Earlier, the traders staged a protest rally at the Mardan Press Club to demand a relief package from the government.