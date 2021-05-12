Shehroze becomes youngest Pakistani to scale Everest

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Shehroze Kashif, 19, became on Tuesday the youngest Pakistani to summit Mount Everest, the world’s tallest peak, the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said.

The teen successfully climbed the 8,849-metre mountain and hoisted Pakistan’s flag there, ACP Secretary Karrar Haidri told state media. Kashif, who reached the Everest basecamp on May 6, scaled the peak at 5:02am on Tuesday, becoming the youngest Pakistani to climb it.

Kashif was a very accomplished climber from a very young age. The Lahore-based Kashif started climbing at the age of 11 by ascending the 3,885m Makra Peak. At 12, he took his passion to the next stage by summiting the 4,080m Musa Ka Massalah peak and the 4,600m Chembra peak.

He then scaled 6,050m Minglik Sar Shimshal peak at 13, K2’s Gondogoro La K2 Base Camp (5,585m) at 14 and Khurdopin Pass (5,890m) at 15. At 17, he surmounted Broad Peak (8,047m), which also earned him the title “The Broad Boy”.

He also accomplished the feat of scaling the Khusar Gang-Alpine Style (6,050m) when he was 18. Prior to him, five Pakistani climbers have completed the Everest summit, including Hassan Sadpara, Samina Baig, Abdul Jabbar Bhatti, Mirza Ali Baig and Nazir Sabir. Nazir Sabir was the first Pakistani to ascend the peak, and he achieved the feat in the year 2000.