UK economy ‘set for less severe Q1 hit’ than feared

LONDON: Lockdown restrictions are expected to have sent the UK economy into reverse at the start of 2021, but official figures on Wednesday are set to show a smaller hit than first feared.

Experts predict that a resilient performance in March will have helped limit the overall impact in the first quarter as the economy becomes more adept at weathering Covid lockdowns.

The latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) is expected to reveal that gross domestic product (GDP) – a measure of the size of the economy – grew by 1.4 per cent month-on-month in March despite restrictions remaining firmly in place.

The Bank of England last week forecast that first quarter GDP would fall by 1.5 per cent – far less than the 4 per cent plunge it had warned over at the start of the lockdown.

It also hiked its growth outlook for the full year to 7.25 per cent – which would be the best year of growth since the Second World War – as the UK stages a vaccine-fuelled recovery.

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, believes March GDP data will show an even stronger rebound, with an increase of 1.8 per cent thanks to the reopening of schools on March 8.

He said: “We expect the March GDP report, released on Wednesday, to show that the economic recovery gathered renewed momentum even befor restrictions on business activity had been lifted.” He is predicting the bounce back to pick up pace throughout the second quarter as restrictions ease, with GDP rising by 5 per cent between April and June.

The economy has been proving surprisingly resilient since the eye-watering impact of the initial lockdown. GDP fell by 2.2 per cent in January, but rose by 0.4 per cent in February as the construction and manufacturing sectors helped soften the blow.

The National Institute of Economic and Social Research (Niesr) also upped its 2021 growth forecast, to 5.7 per cent, on Monday as it said the “immediate economic effects of the virus… are expected to wane”.

But it cautioned over the long-term scarring from the pandemic, which sent GDP tumbling nearly 10 per cent in 2020 – the worst performance for more than 300 years.