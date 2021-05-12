Churches likely to remove racial heritage artefacts

LONDON: Some artefacts will most likely be removed from churches in light of new guidance for parishes addressing concerns over memorials with links to slavery and other contested heritage.

The Church of England guidance aims to enable churches and cathedrals to consider the history of their buildings and congregations, and to engage with everyone in their community to understand how physical artefacts may impact their mission and worship.

It comes after the Archbishop of Canterbury spoke about the issue last year, saying that justice is crucial to forgiveness as he stressed a need to learn from the past so that it is not repeated in the future.

The guidance offers a framework to approach such questions locally and, where necessary, to engage with the relevant bodies who oversee changes to cathedral and church buildings.

In June 2020, the Church of England announced a consultation on approaches to contested heritage following a series of cases around the country. The guidance published on Tuesday has been informed by a wide-ranging consultation which has included every Church of England diocese and cathedral, and others including heritage bodies and specialists in church monuments.

The guidance notes that while churches and cathedrals are above all places dedicated to the worship of God, for a range of reasons, members of communities may not always feel welcome in these buildings.

A reason could be the presence of objects commemorating people responsible for the oppression and marginalisation of others. The guidance specifically addresses the issue of heritage associated with racism and the slave trade, including plaques, statues, inscriptions and other monuments, and it is hoped that by doing so it will establish a methodology which can be used for other forms of contested heritage.

Becky Clark, the Church of England’s director of cathedrals and church buildings, said: “With this guidance, the Church of England is seeking to provide a framework for parishes and cathedrals to lead discussions about how the heritage in our buildings can best serve our commitment to be a welcoming and inclusive Church today.”

She was asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme if some “physical things” are going to be removed, and she replied: “It most likely does, but the most important thing about this framework is it’s an aid rather than pre-empting decision-making processes...”