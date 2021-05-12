Cameron’s lobbying texts to Sunak, Gove released

LONDON: Records of David Cameron’s intense lobbying efforts for Greensill Capital have been released to reveal text messages he sent to Chancellor Rishi Sunak and senior Cabinet minister Michael Gove.

The Conservative former prime minister also sent messages to vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi during the pandemic as he sought to gain access for Greensill to Government-backed coronavirus loans, it emerged on Tuesday.

MPs on the Commons Treasury Committee released correspondence they have received by the subjects of their inquiry following Greensill Capital’s collapse, which jeopardised 5,000 steelmaking jobs in the UK.

Cameron provided the inquiry with messages he sent Government officials and ministers during his work as an adviser to the firm.

One text message to Gove read: “I know you are manically busy – and doing a great job, by the way (this is bloody hard and I think the team is coping extremely well. But do you have a moment for a word? I am on this number and v free. All good wishes Dc.”