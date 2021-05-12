9 dead in Russia school shooting

KAZAN: At least nine people, most of them children, were killed on Tuesday when a lone teenage gunman opened fire at a school in the central Russian city of Kazan, officials said.

President Vladimir Putin ordered a review of gun control laws after the shooting—one of the worst in recent Russian history—which occurred on the first day back to school following annual May holidays.

The spree started around 9:30 local time (630 GMT), sparking panic among students and teachers at the School No. 175 in Kazan, the capital of the Russian predominantly Muslim republic of Tatarstan. Amateur footage on social media, apparently filmed from a nearby building, showed people escaping from the school by jumping from second- and third-floor windows, with sounds of gunshots echoing in the schoolyard.

Police said they detained the gunman approximately one hour after initial reports of shooting. Seven of the dead were children in the eighth grade, Tatarstan regional leader Rustam Minnikhanov told reporters. He said two adults, including a teacher, also died. Another 20 were hospitalised, including 18 children. Six of them were in intensive care, Lazzat Khaidarov, a spokesman for the regional authorities, told AFP.