Wed May 12, 2021
May 12, 2021

Clubs can provide info, documents till June 21

Sports

May 12, 2021

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board has extended the deadline for clubs to provide information and documents for their registration till June 21.

An official of the PCB said that the board extended the deadline at the request of club presidents due to Eid holidays and the lockdown.

He further said that an online link has been emailed to the presidents of the applicant successful clubs for information.

Initially, all presidents had until May 20 to submit information about their club’s players and membership.

