Misbah stresses need to field best playing XI in upcoming series

ISLAMABAD: National team’s head coach Misbahul Haq Tuesday cautioned against making any further experiments, saying that the time has come to get into a serious business and carry forward only those cricketers into tough series with realistic chances of playing for the country especially in the T20 World Cup.

In a virtual media talk from Zimbabwe, Misbah said he was not ready for any more experiments.

“It is time to get into serious business and include the probables in the touring party with realistic chances of playing against tougher teams. The white-ball series against England is tough and so are other series coming up including the T20 World Cup. If the PSL goes ahead, we would be having an opportunity to look into the backup and select the best for coming international commitments.”

Misbah added that focus would be on fielding the best playing XI in each match.

“The touring squad will contain only those players who would have a genuine case to play. But on my own I cannot take such decisions. The selection committee is to guide us in this regard. The team management only wants to have the best backup for future series.”

During England tour, Misbah wished to have a team which could be rated as the best around.

“We adopted a candid approach when it came to the touring party’s selection on the African tour. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic we definitely included some players who did not have a genuine case. We were in a trial and experimental phase but now only the most suitable cricketers will be there for England tour.”

Misbah admitted having problems in the middle-order for the white-ball cricket.

“Despite the fact that we are on a winning spree even then the remaining flaws must be removed at the earliest. The newcomers will have to work on their basics. Without flawless basics they cannot develop themselves into a genuine international batsman.”

The team head coach also defended Tabish Khan’s inclusion ahead of much-deserving Fahim Ashraf in the second Test against Zimbabwe.

“I strongly believe in Fahim’s abilities as a true all-rounder. He has performed to the management’s satisfaction in the recent past. When it comes to Tabish’s selection, I think we did it knowing well that we can take a chance without disturbing the winning combination.”

Misbah was happy that ‘bio-secure bubble’ has helped the team members spend more time together.

He had all praise for Babar Azam’s captaincy and ability to handle the team in the middle. “That is the best thing that happened to the team in the recent past. Babar has developed into a real leader. He has gained confidence and developed into a powerful captain.”

The team head coach rated his bowling resources as one of the best around.

“We have a very potent pace attack. Shaheen, Haris, Husnain, Hasan, Fahim all are part of the attack. Shahnawaz Dhani and Naseem Shah are there for the future. Our spinners are also playing their role. Definitely, we have weak links in batting especially in white-ball cricket.”

Misbah rejected an unrealistic approach that the youngsters should be given more chances.

“We have a young lot so it is unrealistic approach to drop a player who has played just ten Tests for the sake of giving Test debut to another. In Test cricket you need experience and you must give a longer run to a player who has shown guts. Those advocating inclusion of the youngsters must define what they mean by youngsters. Majority of the players in all formats are young. Even captain Babar is a youngster. There is no truth that we have defeated a backup team in South Africa. It is their problem as to whom they pick for each match. We should make our best efforts and leave the rest to Allah almighty.”

To a question about criticism on his coaching and off and on rumors about bringing in a new coach, Misbah said he never paid heed to such things. “These forces are only wasting their time and energies. The trend was more or less the same when I was captain of the team. But such things can never deter you from pursuing the excellence.”

Misbah favoured the idea of convening the Cricket Committee meeting to discuss all the goods and bad from the tour. “I think the CC must be convened to discuss pros and corn of the tour. It should be held regularly. It is a good forum to share our tour experience and to listen to what the Committee member think about the performance.”